John Tavares will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators play on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Tavares? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

John Tavares vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tavares Season Stats Insights

Tavares has averaged 18:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Tavares has a goal in five of 12 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In eight of 12 games this year, Tavares has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Tavares has an assist in four of 12 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Tavares hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tavares going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tavares Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 35 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 12 Games 4 12 Points 4 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.