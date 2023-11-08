Will Mark Giordano Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 8?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mark Giordano a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Mark Giordano score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Giordano stats and insights
- Giordano has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
- Giordano has zero points on the power play.
- Giordano's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
