The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Matthew Knies find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Knies stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Knies has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Knies' shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.