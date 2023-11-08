Max Domi Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Senators - November 8
Max Domi and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Ottawa Senators. If you'd like to wager on Domi's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Max Domi vs. Senators Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Domi Season Stats Insights
- Domi's plus-minus this season, in 13:45 per game on the ice, is 0.
- Through 12 games this year, Domi has yet to score a goal.
- Domi has recorded a point in a game four times this season out of 12 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- Domi has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.
- The implied probability that Domi hits the over on his points prop total is 40.8%, based on the odds.
- Domi has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Domi Stats vs. the Senators
- On the defensive side, the Senators are conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Ottawa
|12
|Games
|1
|5
|Points
|2
|0
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|2
