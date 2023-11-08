When the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mitchell Marner score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marner stats and insights

In five of 12 games this season, Marner has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Marner has picked up one goal and five assists on the power play.

Marner averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.