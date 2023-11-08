The Toronto Maple Leafs, Mitchell Marner among them, face the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. Prop bets for Marner in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Senators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mitchell Marner vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Marner Season Stats Insights

Marner has averaged 21:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Marner has a goal in five games this year through 12 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 10 of 12 games this year, Marner has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 12 games this year, Marner has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Marner's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 62.5% of Marner going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marner Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are allowing 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 12 Games 4 17 Points 4 5 Goals 1 12 Assists 3

