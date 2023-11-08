Morgan Rielly will be among those in action Wednesday when his Toronto Maple Leafs play the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena. Looking to wager on Rielly's props versus the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Morgan Rielly vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Rielly Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Rielly has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 24:52 on the ice per game.

Rielly has a goal in two of 12 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Rielly has a point in six of 12 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In six of 12 games this season, Rielly has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Rielly goes over his points prop total is 52.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Rielly having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rielly Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 12 Games 4 10 Points 1 2 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

