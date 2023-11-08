Should you bet on Nicholas Robertson to find the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Robertson 2022-23 stats and insights

Robertson scored in one of 15 games last season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

Robertson produced zero points on the power play last season.

He posted a 7.4% shooting percentage, taking 1.0 shots per game.

Senators 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Senators conceded 270 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL play.

The Senators shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 27.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

