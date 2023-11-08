How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Bucknell on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Bucknell Bison (0-1) go up against the Pennsylvania Quakers (1-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Palestra. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Pennsylvania vs. Bucknell Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pennsylvania Stats Insights
- The Quakers shot 46.4% from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Bison allowed to opponents.
- Pennsylvania had a 14-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Quakers were the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bison ranked 220th.
- Last year, the 75.0 points per game the Quakers put up were 6.5 more points than the Bison gave up (68.5).
- Pennsylvania had a 15-7 record last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.
Bucknell Stats Insights
- The Bison shot at a 45.6% clip from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Quakers averaged.
- Bucknell put together a 12-13 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.8% from the field.
- The Bison were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Quakers finished 195th.
- The Bison's 67.5 points per game last year were just 4.5 fewer points than the 72.0 the Quakers allowed to opponents.
- Bucknell had a 12-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.0 points.
Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Pennsylvania fared better at home last year, scoring 80.1 points per game, compared to 69.9 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Quakers allowed 71.1 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 72.9.
- Pennsylvania sunk 8.5 threes per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged in away games (7.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).
Bucknell Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Bucknell scored 3.0 more points per game at home (68.8) than on the road (65.8).
- In 2022-23, the Bison allowed 9.4 fewer points per game at home (63.7) than away (73.1).
- Bucknell drained more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (36.4%).
Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|John Jay
|W 102-57
|Palestra
|11/8/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Palestra
|11/10/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/13/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Palestra
Bucknell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Delaware
|L 78-57
|Sojka Pavilion
|11/8/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
|11/11/2023
|@ Niagara
|-
|Gallagher Center
|11/14/2023
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
