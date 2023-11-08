The Bucknell Bison (0-1) go up against the Pennsylvania Quakers (1-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Palestra. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Pennsylvania vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Pennsylvania Stats Insights

The Quakers shot 46.4% from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Bison allowed to opponents.

Pennsylvania had a 14-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Quakers were the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bison ranked 220th.

Last year, the 75.0 points per game the Quakers put up were 6.5 more points than the Bison gave up (68.5).

Pennsylvania had a 15-7 record last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Bucknell Stats Insights

The Bison shot at a 45.6% clip from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Quakers averaged.

Bucknell put together a 12-13 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.8% from the field.

The Bison were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Quakers finished 195th.

The Bison's 67.5 points per game last year were just 4.5 fewer points than the 72.0 the Quakers allowed to opponents.

Bucknell had a 12-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.0 points.

Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Pennsylvania fared better at home last year, scoring 80.1 points per game, compared to 69.9 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Quakers allowed 71.1 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 72.9.

Pennsylvania sunk 8.5 threes per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged in away games (7.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Bucknell Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Bucknell scored 3.0 more points per game at home (68.8) than on the road (65.8).

In 2022-23, the Bison allowed 9.4 fewer points per game at home (63.7) than away (73.1).

Bucknell drained more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (36.4%).

Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 John Jay W 102-57 Palestra 11/8/2023 Bucknell - Palestra 11/10/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 11/13/2023 Villanova - Palestra

Bucknell Upcoming Schedule