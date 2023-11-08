The Bucknell Bison (0-1) go up against the Pennsylvania Quakers (1-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Palestra. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pennsylvania vs. Bucknell Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pennsylvania Stats Insights

  • The Quakers shot 46.4% from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Bison allowed to opponents.
  • Pennsylvania had a 14-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Quakers were the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bison ranked 220th.
  • Last year, the 75.0 points per game the Quakers put up were 6.5 more points than the Bison gave up (68.5).
  • Pennsylvania had a 15-7 record last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bucknell Stats Insights

  • The Bison shot at a 45.6% clip from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Quakers averaged.
  • Bucknell put together a 12-13 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Bison were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Quakers finished 195th.
  • The Bison's 67.5 points per game last year were just 4.5 fewer points than the 72.0 the Quakers allowed to opponents.
  • Bucknell had a 12-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.0 points.

Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Pennsylvania fared better at home last year, scoring 80.1 points per game, compared to 69.9 per game when playing on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Quakers allowed 71.1 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 72.9.
  • Pennsylvania sunk 8.5 threes per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged in away games (7.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Bucknell Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Bucknell scored 3.0 more points per game at home (68.8) than on the road (65.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Bison allowed 9.4 fewer points per game at home (63.7) than away (73.1).
  • Bucknell drained more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (36.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 John Jay W 102-57 Palestra
11/8/2023 Bucknell - Palestra
11/10/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
11/13/2023 Villanova - Palestra

Bucknell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Delaware L 78-57 Sojka Pavilion
11/8/2023 @ Pennsylvania - Palestra
11/11/2023 @ Niagara - Gallagher Center
11/14/2023 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.