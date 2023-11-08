Wednesday's contest at Palestra has the Pennsylvania Quakers (1-0) squaring off against the Bucknell Bison (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 8). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-63 victory as our model heavily favors Pennsylvania.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Pennsylvania vs. Bucknell Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Palestra

Pennsylvania vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Pennsylvania 77, Bucknell 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Pennsylvania vs. Bucknell

Computer Predicted Spread: Pennsylvania (-14.0)

Pennsylvania (-14.0) Computer Predicted Total: 140.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pennsylvania Performance Insights

At 75.0 points scored per game and 72.0 points conceded last season, Pennsylvania was 95th in the nation on offense and 237th on defense.

The Quakers grabbed 34.4 rebounds per game and conceded 30.0 boards last year, ranking 43rd and 101st, respectively, in college basketball.

At 14.7 assists per game last year, Pennsylvania was 62nd in college basketball.

Beyond the arc, the Quakers were 92nd in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (8.1) last season. They were 80th in 3-point percentage at 36.0%.

Defensively, Pennsylvania was 332nd in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.7 last year. It was 106th in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.6%.

The Quakers attempted 38.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 61.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30% of the Quakers' buckets were 3-pointers, and 70% were 2-pointers.

Bucknell Performance Insights

Last year Bucknell averaged 67.5 points per game (286th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 68.5 points per contest (127th-ranked).

The Bison averaged 31.2 rebounds per game (220th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 29.3 rebounds per contest (65th-ranked).

Last season Bucknell ranked 150th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.4 per game.

The Bison ranked 272nd in the nation at 12.8 turnovers per game, but they forced 9.7 turnovers per game, which ranked 19th-worst in college basketball.

The Bison made 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while sporting a 35.6% three-point percentage (95th-ranked).

Bucknell gave up 7.4 threes per game (204th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 35.6% three-point percentage (292nd-ranked).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Bucknell took 62.3% two-pointers (accounting for 70.5% of the team's baskets) and 37.7% from beyond the arc (29.5%).

