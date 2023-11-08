The Pennsylvania Quakers (1-0) are heavy, 13.5-point favorites against the Bucknell Bison (0-1) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 144.5.

Pennsylvania vs. Bucknell Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Palestra

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pennsylvania -13.5 144.5

Pennsylvania vs Bucknell Betting Records & Stats

The Quakers beat the spread 16 times in 30 games last season.

Pennsylvania played as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter in just two games last season. They won both.

The Quakers have a 93.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bucknell went 12-14-0 ATS last year.

The Bison played as an underdog of +800 or more once last season and lost that game.

Bucknell has an implied victory probability of 11.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pennsylvania vs. Bucknell Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pennsylvania 14 53.8% 75.0 142.5 72.0 140.5 143.2 Bucknell 5 19.2% 67.5 142.5 68.5 140.5 137.1

Additional Pennsylvania vs Bucknell Insights & Trends

Last year, the Quakers scored 75.0 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 68.5 the Bison allowed.

When Pennsylvania totaled more than 68.5 points last season, it went 13-7 against the spread and 15-7 overall.

The Bison scored just 4.5 fewer points per game last year (67.5) than the Quakers gave up to opponents (72.0).

When it scored more than 72.0 points last season, Bucknell went 6-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

Pennsylvania vs. Bucknell Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pennsylvania 16-10-0 2-1 16-10-0 Bucknell 12-14-0 1-0 10-16-0

Pennsylvania vs. Bucknell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pennsylvania Bucknell 11-4 Home Record 7-7 6-9 Away Record 3-13 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.8 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-9-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

