Can we expect Ryan Reaves scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off with the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Ryan Reaves score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Reaves stats and insights

Reaves is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Reaves has no points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 35 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

