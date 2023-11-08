The Santa Clara Broncos (0-0) face the Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on ESPN+.

Santa Clara vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California TV: ESPN+

Santa Clara Stats Insights

The Broncos made 45.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Trailblazers allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

Santa Clara went 14-3 when it shot higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Broncos were the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Trailblazers ranked 183rd.

Last year, the Broncos put up only 3.6 more points per game (76.9) than the Trailblazers gave up (73.3).

Santa Clara went 16-3 last season when scoring more than 73.3 points.

Utah Tech Stats Insights

The Trailblazers shot 45.9% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 43.4% the Broncos' opponents shot last season.

Utah Tech compiled a 12-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.4% from the field.

The Trailblazers were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncos finished 121st.

The Trailblazers' 75.6 points per game last year were only 2.5 more points than the 73.1 the Broncos allowed to opponents.

Utah Tech went 11-9 last season when giving up fewer than 76.9 points.

Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, Santa Clara scored 75 points per game in home games last season, compared to 81.2 points per game away from home.

The Broncos gave up 69.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 79.1 in road games.

In home games, Santa Clara sunk 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game (8.2) than on the road (8.8). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to on the road (40.5%).

Utah Tech Home & Away Comparison

At home, Utah Tech scored 79.9 points per game last season, 7.6 more than it averaged on the road (72.3).

The Trailblazers allowed 68.4 points per game at home last season, and 78.1 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Utah Tech drained fewer 3-pointers away (8.3 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.9%) than at home (40.6%) as well.

Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/8/2023 Utah Tech - Leavey Center 11/11/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Leavey Center 11/14/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion

Utah Tech Upcoming Schedule