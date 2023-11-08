How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Utah Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Santa Clara Broncos (0-0) face the Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on ESPN+.
Santa Clara vs. Utah Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Santa Clara Stats Insights
- The Broncos made 45.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Trailblazers allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- Santa Clara went 14-3 when it shot higher than 46.1% from the field.
- The Broncos were the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Trailblazers ranked 183rd.
- Last year, the Broncos put up only 3.6 more points per game (76.9) than the Trailblazers gave up (73.3).
- Santa Clara went 16-3 last season when scoring more than 73.3 points.
Utah Tech Stats Insights
- The Trailblazers shot 45.9% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 43.4% the Broncos' opponents shot last season.
- Utah Tech compiled a 12-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.4% from the field.
- The Trailblazers were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncos finished 121st.
- The Trailblazers' 75.6 points per game last year were only 2.5 more points than the 73.1 the Broncos allowed to opponents.
- Utah Tech went 11-9 last season when giving up fewer than 76.9 points.
Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, Santa Clara scored 75 points per game in home games last season, compared to 81.2 points per game away from home.
- The Broncos gave up 69.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 79.1 in road games.
- In home games, Santa Clara sunk 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game (8.2) than on the road (8.8). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to on the road (40.5%).
Utah Tech Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Utah Tech scored 79.9 points per game last season, 7.6 more than it averaged on the road (72.3).
- The Trailblazers allowed 68.4 points per game at home last season, and 78.1 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Utah Tech drained fewer 3-pointers away (8.3 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.9%) than at home (40.6%) as well.
Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Utah Tech
|-
|Leavey Center
|11/11/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Leavey Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
Utah Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|-
|Leavey Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
