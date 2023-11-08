The Santa Clara Broncos will begin their 2023-24 campaign facing the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Santa Clara vs. Utah Tech matchup.

Santa Clara vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Santa Clara vs. Utah Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Santa Clara Moneyline Utah Tech Moneyline BetMGM Santa Clara (-11.5) 151.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Santa Clara (-11.5) 150.5 -720 +500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Santa Clara vs. Utah Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)

Santa Clara compiled a 14-13-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 14 Broncos games hit the over.

Utah Tech covered 10 times in 20 chances against the spread last season.

A total of 10 of the Trailblazers' games last season hit the over.

