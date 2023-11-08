Wednesday's game that pits the Santa Clara Broncos (0-0) against the Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-0) at Leavey Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-69 in favor of Santa Clara, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 8.

The game has no set line.

Santa Clara vs. Utah Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Santa Clara, California

Venue: Leavey Center

Santa Clara vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Santa Clara 81, Utah Tech 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Santa Clara vs. Utah Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Santa Clara (-11.1)

Santa Clara (-11.1) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Santa Clara Performance Insights

With 76.9 points scored per game and 73.1 points allowed last season, Santa Clara was 56th in the country on offense and 267th on defense.

The Broncos collected 34.9 rebounds per game and gave up 30.6 boards last year, ranking 32nd and 143rd, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season Santa Clara was ranked 109th in the nation in assists with 13.9 per game.

Last year, the Broncos were 74th in college basketball in 3-point makes (8.3 per game) and 36th in 3-point percentage (37.0%).

Defensively, Santa Clara was 322nd in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.5 last season. It was 303rd in 3-point percentage conceded at 35.8%.

The Broncos attempted 36.6% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 29.8% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 63.4% of their shots, with 70.2% of their makes coming from there.

Utah Tech Performance Insights

On offense, Utah Tech scored 75.6 points per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) last year. It allowed 73.3 points per contest on defense (273rd-ranked).

With 31.7 rebounds per game, the Trailblazers ranked 183rd in the nation. They ceded 29.2 rebounds per contest, which ranked 61st in college basketball.

Last season Utah Tech ranked 163rd in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.2 per game.

The Trailblazers came up short in the turnover area last season, ranking 12th-worst in college basketball with 14.7 turnovers per game. They ranked 40th with 14.1 forced turnovers per contest.

The Trailblazers ranked 15th-best in college basketball with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.1%. They ranked 53rd in college basketball by sinking 8.6 treys per contest.

Utah Tech was 196th in college basketball with 7.3 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 256th with a 34.9% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Utah Tech attempted 31.9 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 58.4% of the shots it attempted (and 65.6% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.7 threes per contest, which were 41.6% of its shots (and 34.4% of the team's buckets).

