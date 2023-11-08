Santa Clara vs. Utah Tech: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 8
The Santa Clara Broncos (0-0) and the Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-0) play at Leavey Center on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.
Santa Clara vs. Utah Tech Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Santa Clara, California
- Venue: Leavey Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Santa Clara vs Utah Tech Betting Records & Stats
- The Broncos were 14-13-0 against the spread last season.
- Utah Tech went 10-10-0 ATS last season.
Santa Clara vs. Utah Tech Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Santa Clara
|76.9
|152.5
|73.1
|146.4
|149.6
|Utah Tech
|75.6
|152.5
|73.3
|146.4
|147.4
Additional Santa Clara vs Utah Tech Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 76.9 points per game the Broncos scored were just 3.6 more points than the Trailblazers gave up (73.3).
- Santa Clara went 12-5 against the spread and 16-3 overall last season when scoring more than 73.3 points.
- The Trailblazers scored an average of 75.6 points per game last year, only 2.5 more points than the 73.1 the Broncos gave up.
- Utah Tech put together a 6-1 ATS record and an 11-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 73.1 points.
Santa Clara vs. Utah Tech Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Santa Clara
|14-13-0
|14-13-0
|Utah Tech
|10-10-0
|10-10-0
Santa Clara vs. Utah Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Santa Clara
|Utah Tech
|14-5
|Home Record
|9-5
|6-3
|Away Record
|3-13
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-5-0
|6-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-5-0
|75.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.9
|81.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.3
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-4-0
|7-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
