The Santa Clara Broncos (0-0) and the Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-0) play at Leavey Center on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Santa Clara vs. Utah Tech Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Venue: Leavey Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Santa Clara vs Utah Tech Betting Records & Stats

The Broncos were 14-13-0 against the spread last season.

Utah Tech went 10-10-0 ATS last season.

Santa Clara vs. Utah Tech Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Santa Clara 76.9 152.5 73.1 146.4 149.6 Utah Tech 75.6 152.5 73.3 146.4 147.4

Additional Santa Clara vs Utah Tech Insights & Trends

Last year, the 76.9 points per game the Broncos scored were just 3.6 more points than the Trailblazers gave up (73.3).

Santa Clara went 12-5 against the spread and 16-3 overall last season when scoring more than 73.3 points.

The Trailblazers scored an average of 75.6 points per game last year, only 2.5 more points than the 73.1 the Broncos gave up.

Utah Tech put together a 6-1 ATS record and an 11-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 73.1 points.

Santa Clara vs. Utah Tech Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Santa Clara 14-13-0 14-13-0 Utah Tech 10-10-0 10-10-0

Santa Clara vs. Utah Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Santa Clara Utah Tech 14-5 Home Record 9-5 6-3 Away Record 3-13 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 81.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.3 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

