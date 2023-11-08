Should you bet on Simon Benoit to score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators go head to head on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Simon Benoit score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Benoit 2022-23 stats and insights

Benoit scored in three of 78 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Benoit produced zero points on the power play last season.

He posted a 3.7% shooting percentage, taking 1.0 shots per game.

Senators 2022-23 defensive stats

The Senators allowed 270 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in league action in goals against.

The Senators shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

