Should you bet on Tyler Bertuzzi to find the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Tyler Bertuzzi score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bertuzzi stats and insights

Bertuzzi has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

