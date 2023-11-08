Tyler Bertuzzi and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Scotiabank Arena. Prop bets for Bertuzzi in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Senators game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

Bertuzzi's plus-minus this season, in 15:40 per game on the ice, is -1.

Bertuzzi has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 12 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Despite recording points in three of 12 games this season, Bertuzzi has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Bertuzzi has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the 12 games he's played.

Bertuzzi has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Bertuzzi has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 35 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 12 Games 3 3 Points 1 2 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.