Will William Nylander Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 8?
Can we expect William Nylander scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will William Nylander score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)
Nylander stats and insights
- Nylander has scored in five of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
- On the power play, Nylander has accumulated two goals and four assists.
- He takes 4.5 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
