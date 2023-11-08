Can we expect William Nylander scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will William Nylander score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130

Nylander stats and insights

Nylander has scored in five of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

On the power play, Nylander has accumulated two goals and four assists.

He takes 4.5 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

