The Toronto Maple Leafs, William Nylander included, will play the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Nylander interest you? Our stats and information can help.

William Nylander vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Nylander Season Stats Insights

Nylander's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:46 per game on the ice, is -3.

Nylander has scored a goal in five of 12 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Nylander has recorded a point in all 12 games he's played this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In 10 of 12 games this season, Nylander has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Nylander has an implied probability of 71.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nylander has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nylander Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 12 Games 4 16 Points 3 6 Goals 3 10 Assists 0

