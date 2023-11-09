Will Anders Lee Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 9?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders match up against the Boston Bruins. Is Anders Lee going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Lee stats and insights
- Lee has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
- Lee has no points on the power play.
- He has a 4.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 23 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 18.1 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Islanders vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
