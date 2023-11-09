The New York Islanders, Anders Lee among them, play the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. Looking to wager on Lee's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anders Lee vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lee Season Stats Insights

Lee's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:54 per game on the ice, is -1.

Lee has scored a goal in one of 11 games this year.

Lee has registered a point twice this year in 11 games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

In one of 11 games this season, Lee has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Lee has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 26.3% chance of Lee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lee Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 23 total goals (1.9 per game).

The team's +15 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 11 Games 3 2 Points 1 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.