Will Anthony Duclair Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 9?
Can we expect Anthony Duclair scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks play the Edmonton Oilers at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Duclair stats and insights
- In three of 12 games this season, Duclair has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- He has a 13.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are giving up 47 total goals (4.3 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.5 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
