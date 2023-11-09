Anthony Duclair Game Preview: Sharks vs. Oilers - November 9
Anthony Duclair will be among those in action Thursday when his San Jose Sharks face the Edmonton Oilers at SAP Center at San Jose. Does a bet on Duclair intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Anthony Duclair vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sharks vs Oilers Game Info
|Sharks vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Sharks vs Oilers Prediction
|Sharks vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Sharks vs Oilers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duclair Season Stats Insights
- In 12 games this season, Duclair has averaged 17:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -12.
- Duclair has a goal in three of 12 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Duclair has registered a point in a game three times this season over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- Duclair has had an assist twice this year in 12 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.
- Duclair has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Duclair Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 47 total goals (4.3 per game) in the league.
- The team's -18 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.