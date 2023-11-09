Anthony Duclair will be among those in action Thursday when his San Jose Sharks face the Edmonton Oilers at SAP Center at San Jose. Does a bet on Duclair intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Anthony Duclair vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Sharks vs Oilers Game Info

Duclair Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Duclair has averaged 17:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -12.

Duclair has a goal in three of 12 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Duclair has registered a point in a game three times this season over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Duclair has had an assist twice this year in 12 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Duclair has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Duclair Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 47 total goals (4.3 per game) in the league.

The team's -18 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.