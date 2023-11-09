The Chicago Blackhawks' (4-7) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for a Thursday, November 9 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-3-4) at Amalie Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

Tampa, Florida Arena: Amalie Arena

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks' 26 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.

Chicago has given up 38 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 17th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -12, they are 30th in the league.

Lightning Season Insights

Tampa Bay's 50 total goals (3.8 per game) make it the second-highest scoring team in the NHL.

They have the league's ninth-best goal differential at +5.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-275) Blackhawks (+220) 6.5

