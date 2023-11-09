The Tampa Bay Lightning (off a win in their most recent game) and the Chicago Blackhawks (off a loss) will meet on Thursday at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

You can watch the Lightning attempt to take down the Blackhawks on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Blackhawks vs Lightning Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 38 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 16th in the league.

The Blackhawks have 26 goals this season (2.4 per game), 29th in the league.

On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) over that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Corey Perry 11 2 5 7 6 2 - Connor Bedard 11 5 2 7 4 6 39.7% Ryan Donato 11 3 3 6 5 9 40.7% Nick Foligno 11 2 3 5 3 10 53.3% Seth Jones 11 0 5 5 9 2 -

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 28th in goals against, giving up 45 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL play.

The Lightning score the third-most goals in the league (50 total, 3.8 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Lightning have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 5-1-4 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 39 goals over that time.

Lightning Key Players