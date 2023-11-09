Can we anticipate Brett Kulak finding the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers match up against the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brett Kulak score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Kulak stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Kulak scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Kulak has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 55 goals in total (4.6 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.4 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

