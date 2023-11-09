Brock Nelson and the New York Islanders will meet the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Looking to bet on Nelson's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brock Nelson vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Nelson Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Nelson has averaged 17:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Nelson has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 11 games played, including multiple goals once.

Nelson has a point in three games this year (out of 11), including multiple points three times.

Nelson has an assist in two of 11 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Nelson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nelson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Nelson Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have allowed 23 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), the least in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 11 Games 3 6 Points 2 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

