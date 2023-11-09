The Milwaukee Bucks (5-2) are favored (-3.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI

NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Bucks vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 123 - Bucks 119

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 3.5)

Pacers (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-3.3)

Pacers (-3.3) Pick OU: Under (243.5)



Under (243.5) Computer Predicted Total: 241.8

The Pacers' .625 ATS win percentage (5-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bucks' .143 mark (1-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 14.3% of the time. That's more often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Milwaukee does it in fewer games (71.4% of the time) than Indiana (87.5%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 5-2, a better tally than the Pacers have put up (1-1) as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

This season, the Bucks are scoring 117.1 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and ceding 119.4 points per contest (25th-ranked).

Milwaukee has been struggling in terms of rebounding this season, ranking second-worst in the NBA in boards per game (39.9) and fifth-worst in rebounds allowed per game (47.1).

The Bucks haven't put up many assists this year, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 22 assists per contest.

With 13.9 turnovers per game, Milwaukee ranks 12th in the NBA. It forces 13.9 turnovers per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Bucks rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking fifth-best in the league with 14.1 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown.

