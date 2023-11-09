Ahead of a matchup with the Indiana Pacers (5-3), the Milwaukee Bucks (5-2) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Bucks came out on top in their most recent matchup 120-118 against the Pistons on Wednesday. Damian Lillard recorded 34 points, two rebounds and three assists for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Khris Middleton SF Questionable Rest 6 3 4

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Jarace Walker: Questionable (Lungs)

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -3.5 243.5

