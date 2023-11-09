How to Watch the Bucks vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (5-2) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (5-3) on November 9, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Bucks.
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
- Milwaukee has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 19th.
- The Bucks put up 117.1 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 121.3 the Pacers allow.
- Milwaukee has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 121.3 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Bucks played better at home last season, averaging 118.8 points per game, compared to 115 per game away from home.
- When playing at home, Milwaukee ceded 1.6 fewer points per game (112.5) than on the road (114.1).
- The Bucks made 14.9 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than they averaged in away games (14.8 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Khris Middleton
|Questionable
|Rest
