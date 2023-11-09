Can we anticipate Cal Clutterbuck lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Clutterbuck stats and insights

Clutterbuck has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Clutterbuck has zero points on the power play.

Clutterbuck averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 23 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

