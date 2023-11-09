When the New York Islanders play the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Casey Cizikas score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Cizikas stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Cizikas has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

Cizikas has zero points on the power play.

Cizikas' shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 23 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.1 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

