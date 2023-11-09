Will Cody Ceci Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 9?
On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers match up against the San Jose Sharks. Is Cody Ceci going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Cody Ceci score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Ceci stats and insights
- Ceci is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- Ceci has no points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (4.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.
Oilers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
