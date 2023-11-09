For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Connor McDavid a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

McDavid stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, McDavid has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

On the power play, McDavid has accumulated one goal and five assists.

McDavid averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 55 total goals (4.6 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.4 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

