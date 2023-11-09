Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will play on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. Prop bets for McDavid are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Connor McDavid vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -182)

1.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers vs Sharks Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McDavid Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, McDavid has averaged 17:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

McDavid has twice scored a goal in a game this season in nine games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

McDavid has a point in seven games this year (out of nine), including multiple points three times.

McDavid has an assist in seven of nine games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

McDavid has an implied probability of 64.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McDavid has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

McDavid Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 55 goals in total (4.6 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -41 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 9 Games 4 10 Points 9 2 Goals 4 8 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.