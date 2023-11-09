Thursday's contest that pits the Towson Tigers (0-1) versus the Coppin State Eagles (0-1) at Physical Education Complex has a projected final score of 76-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Towson. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Coppin State vs. Towson Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Physical Education Complex

Coppin State vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 76, Coppin State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Coppin State vs. Towson

Computer Predicted Spread: Towson (-8.0)

Towson (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Coppin State Performance Insights

Offensively, Coppin State was the 169th-ranked squad in the country (72.0 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was -3-worst (83.2 points conceded per game).

On the glass, the Eagles were fifth-worst in the nation in rebounds (27.6 per game) last year. They were -3-worst in rebounds allowed (38.7 per game).

Last season Coppin State was ranked 313th in the nation in assists with 11.3 per game.

Last year, the Eagles were 66th in the country in 3-point makes (8.4 per game) and 204th in 3-point percentage (33.7%).

Coppin State was the 20th-worst squad in the country in 3-pointers conceded (8.9 per game) and 187th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.8%) last season.

Coppin State attempted 44.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 34.4% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 55.6% of its shots, with 65.6% of its makes coming from there.

Towson Performance Insights

Last season Towson averaged 71.8 points per game (178th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 66.7 points per contest (73rd-ranked).

The Tigers averaged 34.1 rebounds per game last season (52nd-ranked in college basketball), and they gave up only 27.8 rebounds per contest (20th-best).

Towson ranked 105th in college basketball with 14.0 assists per contest.

With 11.5 turnovers per game, the Tigers were 142nd in college basketball. They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 238th in college basketball.

The Tigers drained 7.4 threes per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 36.7% shooting percentage (49th-ranked) from downtown.

With 7.4 treys conceded per game, Towson ranked 204th in college basketball. It allowed a 33.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 137th in college basketball.

Towson took 65.5% two-pointers and 34.5% three-pointers last year. Of the team's baskets, 71.7% were two-pointers and 28.3% were threes.

