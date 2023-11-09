Coppin State vs. Towson: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The Coppin State Eagles (0-1) and the Towson Tigers (0-1) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Physical Education Complex on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Coppin State vs. Towson Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Physical Education Complex
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coppin State vs Towson Betting Records & Stats
- Against the spread, the Eagles were 10-18-0 last season.
- Towson went 15-14-0 ATS last season.
Coppin State vs. Towson Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Coppin State
|72.0
|143.8
|83.2
|149.9
|151.4
|Towson
|71.8
|143.8
|66.7
|149.9
|135.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Coppin State vs Towson Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Eagles scored 5.3 more points per game (72.0) than the Tigers gave up (66.7).
- Coppin State went 10-9 against the spread and 9-12 overall last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.
- The Tigers averaged 11.4 fewer points per game last year (71.8) than the Eagles allowed (83.2).
- Towson went 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scored more than 83.2 points last season.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Coppin State vs. Towson Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Coppin State
|10-18-0
|15-13-0
|Towson
|15-14-0
|18-11-0
Coppin State vs. Towson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Coppin State
|Towson
|4-6
|Home Record
|10-2
|5-16
|Away Record
|8-7
|3-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-5-0
|7-11-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|73.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.1
|72.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.9
|3-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-0
|12-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.