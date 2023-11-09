The Coppin State Eagles (0-1) and the Towson Tigers (0-1) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Physical Education Complex on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Coppin State vs. Towson Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Physical Education Complex

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Coppin State vs Towson Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Eagles were 10-18-0 last season.

Towson went 15-14-0 ATS last season.

Coppin State vs. Towson Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Coppin State 72.0 143.8 83.2 149.9 151.4 Towson 71.8 143.8 66.7 149.9 135.5

Additional Coppin State vs Towson Insights & Trends

Last year, the Eagles scored 5.3 more points per game (72.0) than the Tigers gave up (66.7).

Coppin State went 10-9 against the spread and 9-12 overall last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.

The Tigers averaged 11.4 fewer points per game last year (71.8) than the Eagles allowed (83.2).

Towson went 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scored more than 83.2 points last season.

Coppin State vs. Towson Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Coppin State 10-18-0 15-13-0 Towson 15-14-0 18-11-0

Coppin State vs. Towson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Coppin State Towson 4-6 Home Record 10-2 5-16 Away Record 8-7 3-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 7-11-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 72.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.9 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 12-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

