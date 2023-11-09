In the upcoming tilt versus the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Darnell Nurse to light the lamp for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Nurse stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Nurse has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Nurse averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 55 total goals (4.6 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.4 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

