Darnell Nurse will be in action when the Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks meet on Thursday at SAP Center at San Jose, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Nurse? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Darnell Nurse vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Oilers vs Sharks Game Info

Nurse Season Stats Insights

Nurse's plus-minus this season, in 21:57 per game on the ice, is -5.

In two of 11 games this season, Nurse has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Despite recording points in three of 11 games this season, Nurse has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Nurse has had an assist in one of 11 games this season.

Nurse's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nurse has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nurse Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (4.6 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-41).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 11 Games 4 3 Points 1 2 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

