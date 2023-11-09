Darnell Nurse Game Preview: Oilers vs. Sharks - November 9
Darnell Nurse will be in action when the Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks meet on Thursday at SAP Center at San Jose, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Nurse? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Darnell Nurse vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Oilers vs Sharks Game Info
Nurse Season Stats Insights
- Nurse's plus-minus this season, in 21:57 per game on the ice, is -5.
- In two of 11 games this season, Nurse has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.
- Despite recording points in three of 11 games this season, Nurse has yet to post a multi-point contest.
- Nurse has had an assist in one of 11 games this season.
- Nurse's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Nurse has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Nurse Stats vs. the Sharks
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (4.6 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-41).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|11
|Games
|4
|3
|Points
|1
|2
|Goals
|1
|1
|Assists
|0
