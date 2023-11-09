Will Derek Ryan Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 9?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Derek Ryan find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Derek Ryan score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Ryan stats and insights
- Ryan is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.
- Ryan has zero points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (4.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.4 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.
Oilers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
