Should you wager on Dylan Holloway to find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers and the San Jose Sharks meet up on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Dylan Holloway score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Holloway stats and insights

Holloway is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

Holloway has no points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (4.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

