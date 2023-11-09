The Edmonton Oilers, Evan Bouchard included, will meet the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Bouchard are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Evan Bouchard vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Oilers vs Sharks Game Info

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Bouchard has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 21:38 on the ice per game.

In three of 11 games this year, Bouchard has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bouchard has registered a point in a game seven times this season over 11 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Bouchard has had an assist in a game five times this season over 11 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

There is a 48.8% chance of Bouchard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 55 goals in total (4.6 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -41 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 11 Games 4 10 Points 4 3 Goals 1 7 Assists 3

