Evan Bouchard Game Preview: Oilers vs. Sharks - November 9
The Edmonton Oilers, Evan Bouchard included, will meet the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Bouchard are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.
Evan Bouchard vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)
Oilers vs Sharks Game Info
|Oilers vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Sharks Prediction
|Oilers vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Sharks Player Props
Bouchard Season Stats Insights
- In 11 games this season, Bouchard has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 21:38 on the ice per game.
- In three of 11 games this year, Bouchard has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Bouchard has registered a point in a game seven times this season over 11 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- Bouchard has had an assist in a game five times this season over 11 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- There is a 48.8% chance of Bouchard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Bouchard Stats vs. the Sharks
- The Sharks have given up 55 goals in total (4.6 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's -41 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|11
|Games
|4
|10
|Points
|4
|3
|Goals
|1
|7
|Assists
|3
