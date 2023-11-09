For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Evander Kane a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

Kane has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Kane's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 55 total goals (4.6 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.4 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

