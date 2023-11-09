Evander Kane Game Preview: Oilers vs. Sharks - November 9
Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers will play the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, at SAP Center at San Jose. Does a bet on Kane intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Evander Kane vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)
Oilers vs Sharks Game Info
|Oilers vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Sharks Prediction
|Oilers vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Sharks Player Props
Kane Season Stats Insights
- Kane's plus-minus this season, in 18:48 per game on the ice, is -6.
- Kane has a goal in three of 11 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Kane has a point in five of 11 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
- Kane has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 11 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Kane's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he hits the over.
- Kane has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Kane Stats vs. the Sharks
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 55 total goals (4.6 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-41).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|11
|Games
|3
|9
|Points
|1
|3
|Goals
|1
|6
|Assists
|0
