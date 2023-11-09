Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers will play the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, at SAP Center at San Jose. Does a bet on Kane intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Evander Kane vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Oilers vs Sharks Game Info

Kane Season Stats Insights

Kane's plus-minus this season, in 18:48 per game on the ice, is -6.

Kane has a goal in three of 11 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kane has a point in five of 11 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Kane has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 11 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kane's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he hits the over.

Kane has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 55 total goals (4.6 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-41).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 11 Games 3 9 Points 1 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

