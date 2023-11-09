The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Fabian Zetterlund light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Zetterlund stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Zetterlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 47 total goals (4.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.5 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

