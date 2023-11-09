Fabian Zetterlund will be among those on the ice Thursday when his San Jose Sharks face the Edmonton Oilers at SAP Center at San Jose. Does a wager on Zetterlund intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Sharks vs Oilers Game Info

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Zetterlund has a plus-minus rating of -9, while averaging 14:41 on the ice per game.

In three of 12 games this year, Zetterlund has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In three of 12 games this year, Zetterlund has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Zetterlund has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the 12 games he's played.

Zetterlund's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 27% of Zetterlund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 47 total goals (4.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-18).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 12 Games 5 4 Points 2 3 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

