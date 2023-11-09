Fabian Zetterlund Game Preview: Sharks vs. Oilers - November 9
Fabian Zetterlund will be among those on the ice Thursday when his San Jose Sharks face the Edmonton Oilers at SAP Center at San Jose. Does a wager on Zetterlund intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Fabian Zetterlund vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)
Zetterlund Season Stats Insights
- In 12 games this season, Zetterlund has a plus-minus rating of -9, while averaging 14:41 on the ice per game.
- In three of 12 games this year, Zetterlund has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In three of 12 games this year, Zetterlund has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Zetterlund has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the 12 games he's played.
- Zetterlund's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.
- There is an implied probability of 27% of Zetterlund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Zetterlund Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 47 total goals (4.3 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-18).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|12
|Games
|5
|4
|Points
|2
|3
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|2
