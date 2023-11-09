Will Filip Zadina Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 9?
Will Filip Zadina find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks play the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Zadina stats and insights
- Zadina has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 47 total goals (4.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.5 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
