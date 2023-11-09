Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA Player Preview vs. the Pacers - November 9
The Milwaukee Bucks, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, face the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.
In this article we will look at Antetokounmpo's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Pacers
- Points Prop: Over 28.5 (-111)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (+100)
- Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-159)
Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Pacers were ranked 29th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 119.5 points per game.
- In terms of rebounds, the Pacers were 28th in the league last year, giving up 45.3 per contest.
- Looking at assists, the Pacers allowed 26.4 per game last year, ranking them 26th in the league.
- Conceding 12.4 made three-pointers per game last season, the Pacers were 17th in the league in that category.
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Pacers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/29/2023
|32
|38
|17
|12
|0
|0
|1
|3/16/2023
|27
|25
|9
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1/27/2023
|34
|41
|12
|6
|2
|1
|1
